Absent dad made little Thabo Mkhabela sad

Popular Skeem Saam actor Thabo Mkhabela says playing Leshole Mabitsela on the SABC2 soapie brings mixed emotions for him.

Mkhabela, 26, plays the character of a son of an alcoholic township mechanic and single parent, Big Boy Mabitsela, played by Charles Maja.

The actor said the character was the opposite of his real life as he grew up without the care of a father even though he knew him. He said his father aimlessly roamed the streets of Hlamalane village in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, without taking care of him.

"I was raised by my mother. I never used to think about my father's absence in our lives until I was tasked to play the scene about Leshole going to initiation school. The scene made me realise how much a father figure is important in a child's life."

The star said he went to initiation in real life in 2007 and it was the saddest moment of his life.