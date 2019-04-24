Where is caring government as women with kids beg in streets?

A snap poll published a while back by local daily newspaper, showed that most of the women are from Zimbabwe.

A Zimbabwean official was quoted saying he wasn't aware of that fact. If this is true, it clearly means therefore these destitute Zimbabwean women and their children are on their own.

SA officials, on the other hand, are confronted with the issue of the law pertaining to child abuse, the use of a child to beg on the street.

People go on to ask the question: "Why are these women allowed to abuse children by subjecting them to scorching sun in summer and cold weather in winter?" No official response has been forthcoming.

Nobody wants to take responsibility. Often, these women and children have no access to food and water and are simply at the mercy of passing motorists to give them something to eat.

In terms of our constitution, all children of school-going age need to be in class, and all poor children have a right to nutrition and shelter, and shouldn't be begging on street corners to survive.

Social workers who don't want to take responsibility say the children are better off with their mothers, which actually means that "they are better off starving next to their mothers".

Maybe the social workers know that this problem is a huge challenge that they are not ready to tackle because they don't have the capacity.

It is on record that SA has a shortage of social workers and has a high number of abandoned babies, which may mean that the women begging with children on street corners, are not a priority, at least for now.