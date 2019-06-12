Banyana Banyana must shift up a gear

The Japanese female national team, Nadeshikos, is one of the big guns in international football. In fact, they were world champions in 2011.

I watched the Nadeshikos struggle to assert themselves against Argentina who, just like our Banyana Banyana, don't have a professional league back home. Most players in the Argentinian side are part-time footballers with full-time jobs while others are studying.

What Argentina did to Japan was to suffocate them and showed them no respect. The match ended 0-0. If Banyana wanted an inspiration, Argentina provided one.

I still believe Banyana gave Spain too much respect and allowed them space to do as they pleased. Our players have skills most teams in France don't have.