Caterer feels heat of no pay

It's been 13 months that Carmel Khambule, a small business owner, has been waiting for her payment from Parental Advisory Productions (PAP) without luck.

Khambule of Bedfordview said Thomas Gumede of PAP hired her services to do the catering for Mzansi Magic MultiChoice series Abomama from February 2018 untill April 14 of that year.

Khambule said she was promised payment by the end of May last year, but was not paid. The nonpayment has given her business a knock since she had to borrow money to pay her suppliers and workers.

"Servicing prospective clients was an uphill battle as I had to take a further loan to cater for them."

She has written letters of complaint to both PAP and recently to MultiChoice for its intervention, begging to be paid but until now nothing has been done, she said.

Khambule said she worked in good faith with PAP and didn't even request a deposit.

Every time she contacts the PAP accountant or Gumede, she would be promised that payment would be made - except that they never got to do it, she said.