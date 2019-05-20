Ignore CCMA orders at own peril

Did you know that your employer could be jailed if he or she fails to comply with the Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)?

In a recent case, Ilembe Outsourcing and Recruitment and others vs Nosango, the Labour Appeal Court was faced with a situation where the employer did not take the court order seriously.

In August, the employer was ordered to honour the court order or face imprisonment.

Global Midrand Transport Labour Security is an example of an employer who has no regard for the law as it has defied an order granted against it by the CCMA in June.

The CCMA ordered Samuel Baloyi's employer, Global Midrand Transport Labour Security, to pay compensation of R11,280 for dismissing him unfairly but it has not done so.

When Baloyi was unfairly dismissed, he turned to the CCMA for intervention.

Baloyi had been employed as a machine operator in Krugersdorp. In February, after knocking off, he realised he had forgotten his phone in the storerooom. He went back to fetch it and then left. "We are normally searched when we leave the office, but on that day, the security guard neglected to search me," he said.

A few days later, the security officer called him to his office and served him with a notice of suspension and to attend a disciplinary hearing. "One of the charges was that I refused to be searched which was not true," Baloyi said.