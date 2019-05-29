Non-delivery of excavator 'killing me'

A 24-year-old budding entrepreneur is crying foul after paying almost R100,000 for leasing an excavator which he has not taken delivery of since March.

Junior Marogoa intended to use the machine for excavating trenches after he had secured a sub-contract with a local builder to install water pipes.

Marogoa, of Dendor Location in Limpopo, thought he had broken through the building industry, and sacrificed to raise R99,134 to pay Sergio Guimaraes of Procube International Mining, in Pretoria, for an excavator to use for digging piping trenches.

He said he was referred by a friend who works for Guimaraes and thought he would be treated as a valued client since he was introduced to them by their employee.

Marogoa said upon viewing he spotted a Hitachi 330 and Rondebult RB936 which were in good condition, according to the mechanic he brought along for a second opinion.

"I was impressed by their terms and conditions and I proposed to rent one excavator as soon as they had fixed a few defects which needed to be repaired on it," he said.