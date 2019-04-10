Third party claim spoils credit score

He then took this up with the Telesure Group which admitted that it was unfair to load inaccurate and exaggerated information on his profile as it could be used wrongly by prospective insurance companies, he said.

Telesure group consist of Auto and General, Budget Insurance, Dial Direct, First for Women, Virseker and Hippo.

"They also confirmed that this is how they loaded information for all their customers who have had a third party claim against the Telesure group," Miller said.

He said the information was kept by the Transunion Credit Bureau on what they

called the claims enabler report of insurance data system, which was only accessible to insurance companies.

He said as soon as they removed the adverse information from his records the R1,600 premium that he was quoted dropped to R1,050.

"I think it is in the best interest of everyone whose third-party claims have been adversely affected to be warned about this and call on Telesure and Transunion to provide them with their claims enabler report that has been listed on their profiles," Miller said.

"Last month they then offered to pay back 12 month's premiums totalling R17,500 even though I have been with them for only five months."

Miller declined the offer.

"No insurance company this large, makes mistakes like this,"he said.

'Data has no bearing on one's credit rating'

Tyrone Lowther of Budget Insurance confirmed that Gareth Miller did not lodge a claim with Auto & General as he had claimed against the insurer of the third-party vehicle and was not its client at the time of the accident.

Lowther said Miller provided his consent for Budget to share his details of the accident for risk management purposes.

After the inception of his policy, he then requested a "No Claim Letter", Lowther said.

He said the purpose of this letter was to state that Miller would not be claiming from Budget for the damages caused to his vehicle in September 2016.

This letter then serves as confirmation between insurers that an insured customer is not being compensated for the damages of one incident by multiple insurers.

He said they captured a claim telephonically on Miller's policy and then declined the claim so that the "No Claim Letter" could be generated.