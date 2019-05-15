Client loses house after bogus deal

A bogus attorney Refiloe Mahlasela is accused of masquerading as a conveyancer, yet she is not registered with the Law Society of the Northern Provinces.

The Diepkloof police station is hot on her heels and confirmed that a criminal case has been opened against Mahlasela.

Lorrain Mdakane, 47, said Mahlasela allegedly deceived her into depositing money into her account under the pretence that she would facilitate a transfer of a title deed in 2017.

The mother of three had found a house on sale when she approached her attorney Victor Mashele for a referral to a property attorney in February 2017.

Mdakane said she had raised enough money from her sewing business when she was offered a house on sale and needed an attorney into whose account it would be deposited during the transfer process.

"I was consulted by Neo, Victor Mashele's brother, who then referred me to Mahlasela as they were not conveyancers," Mdakane said.