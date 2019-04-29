Pensioner furious over wrong fuel

A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner is hopping mad after a local garage refused to compensate him for damaging his vehicle.

Mvikeli Msomi, 62, of Montobello, claimed that his bakkie was damaged after a Shell garage's petrol attendant poured petrol instead of diesel.

It cost Msomi R30,000 to repair the damage to the engine.

Msomi said he stopped at Montgomery Shell garage to fill up the tank of his Isuzu 2.8 bakkie.

"The attendant had already filled up to 75 litres of fuel when I realised that it was not diesel," Msomi said.

His trip was delayed by three hours because the garage manager had to arrange for a mechanic to drain the petrol from his vehicle.

Msomi said the fuel-draining equipment was small and made it impossible for the mechanic to empty the tank.

He was advised that the few litres left in the bakkie would be overpowered by the large quantity of the diesel and would not damage his vehicle.

"I believed the mechanic because he said this had happened in the past and their client's vehicle did not suffer any damage," Msomi said.

He had gone past Tugela toll plaza when another motorist alerted him to smoke.