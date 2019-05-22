Guards lose jobs as boss unable to pay

It is not only security guards who claim that they are exploited in the private security industry, so are their employers, Consumer Line has learnt.

Five security officers alleged that Thulani Mavume exploited their services as they were not paid their monthly salary in January when he abruptly terminated their contracts.

Lesego Mmusi, Albert Radebe, Delani Mtshali, Khonzile Miya and Thulani Gama said since they were employed by Mavume in 2015 they never experienced problems and were shocked when their employment was terminated without prior notice.

The security guards said they all earned R4,100 if they worked for 21 days a month.

Miya of Soweto, said they worked 30 days between December and January and it is that salary Mavume owes them. "We were very happy working for him, but I'm disappointed that Mavume dumped us like that," she said.