Gloria Sogoni now smiling behind bars

"The Almighty has answered my prayers after 10 years of waiting. I've got my burglar proof!" exclaimed a thankful Gloria Sogoni yesterday.

Her burglar bars were installed on Thursday, she said with a warm hug.

This follows the publication of her plight in which Kevin Bonner, a national sales and marketing manager at Trellidor, said he would assist Sogoni as far as he could to instal her burglar proofing if her complaint proved to be valid.

At the time of publication in March, Bonner said he would trace a 10-year-old deposit which Sogoni made.

Bonner was concerned that her deposit was directly paid into the previous franchise's bank account, but assured that he would trace it.

Sogoni said she was thankful to Trellidor to finally hear her cries.