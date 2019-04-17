Gauteng shines the light on rights of consumers

We all have rights, whether in dealing with a money-hungry mechanic, a smooth-talking scammer or a heartless and unregistered money lender who has no regard for laws that protect consumers.

We also have rights when banking groups make mistakes; rights when we buy defective goods; and when the government tries to bully us.

However, many of us don't even know that they don't have to be "blackmailed" into buying mortgage insurance from a bank when negotiating a bond for a new home.

And, unfortunately, the difference between having rights and actually knowing what those rights are can leave most consumers unprepared for the often dishonest world, said Milly Viljoen of the Gauteng office of consumer affairs.

It is for this reason that consumers get protection against unscrupulous dealers and unfair business practices.