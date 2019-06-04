Men's mental health should be part of youth dialogues

The common denominator to all of us is this: at some point in our lives, we have been broken by our significant others, absence of our dads and everything that caused the childhood trauma. It was either one is breaking, broken, or speaking from their healing from being broken.

As a young black man growing up in SA, I was raised in a dysfunctional (read broken) family, which is a part of a broken village, thus making the whole environment that I was raised in broken, subsequently leading to my own brokenness.

However, it has always been perceived as a weakness to show any sign of vulnerability or emotion as a man.

We were raised to be hard men. We are hard men who have to bottle their feelings to avoid being labeled "weak" or "not man enough".

But on Saturday, in an audience of almost 200 people, I stood boldly and spoke about my fears as a man.

I laid bare my brokenness. I confessed to the rage, bitterness and blame of the absence of my father in my life. I told the audience the power his absence had over me. I couldn't function effectively, because of a lot of factors that contributed to my brokenness.

For as long as I can remember, my father's absence is for me the genesis of my brokenness. That rejection, because essentially that is how I have viewed it, made me so scared of being rejected. And rejection was always following me.