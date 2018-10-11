Suicides by mentally ill patients are on the increase at correctional centres.

This is according to the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services's (JICS) 2017-2018 annual report‚ released on Thursday.

Inspecting judge Johann Vincent van der Westhuizen said many mentally ill inmates ended up in prison as an interim facility because state mental facilities were overcrowded and had long waiting lists.

JICS emphasised that the situation of mentally ill inmates has become urgent.

There are 1‚200 inmates with mental illnesses. According to the JICS a majority of these inmates are kept with the general inmate population without adequately trained mental care staff.

JICS said reports by Department of Correctional Services have not been satisfactory. “The non-compliance by DCS is a threat to JICS’s oversight effectiveness‚” Van der Westhuizen said.