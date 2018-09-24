Mental health care to be 'outsourced' in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape department of health has published its R120m tender to outsource chronic mental healthcare in the province – and has put emphasis on the reintegration of mental health patients in their communities.

Apart from chronic care‚ service providers have also been asked to tender for community-based initiatives to achieve this.

Seven-hundred adult and 180 paediatric mental health patients are now being cared for in Life Esidimeni centres in Kirkwood and Bethelsdorp.

The tender documents show that the department is also seeking to distribute beds for chronic mental health patients across the province if possible.