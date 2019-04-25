MEC steps into mess at mental hospital

Tsholofelo Moeng, 21, who was admitted two weeks ago for depression, complained that she had to bathe with cold water as there was no hot water at the new hospital. The boilers are not working.

Her mother Lydia Moeng said to make things worse, ever since her daughter was admitted, nurses at the hospital have only fed and given her sleeping tablets.

She has not been seen by a doctor.

"Seeing her lying there and not getting assistance bothers me. I am scared that the hospital conditions will make my daughter's illness worse. She cannot live on sleeping tablets," she said.

Moeng said the ward where her daughter was admitted was not suitable for patients with mental illnesses.

"It has no colour, no pictures, nothing to make their conditions better. It's like they are in a prison cell," she said.

In February, Mokgoro ordered the hospital management to buy mattresses after he was informed that the hospital, which was built in 2010, did not have beds. Shortage of staff was also pointed out.

Yesterday, it was the turn of health MEC Madoda Sambatha to visit and see the extent of problems at the hospital.