Mental illness among female inmates in SA is rife but the psychological services provided by the government are inadequate and failing to meet the mental healthcare needs of these inmates.

This is according to a study conducted by the Commission for Gender Equality in 2017 which found that mental health problems are prevalent in female Correctional Centres and that female inmates face challenges with regards to accessing the relevant mental health services.

The findings also indicate that the specific mental health needs of female inmates are not taken into consideration by the department of correctional services.

“Furthermore‚ the fact that there are not enough mental health professionals within the correctional centres is another challenge‚ as the situation delays mental health intervention for those inmates who need urgent attention. It is also evident that training and development with respect to the provision of mental health services is not prioritised by the department‚” the study found.

The commission tabled its report titled Raising Issues of Mental Health Care for Female Inmates in South Africa dated July 2018 in Parliament on Monday.

The report is based on a study conducted in three female correctional centres - Johannesburg Female Correctional Centre‚ Pollsmoor Female Correctional Centre and Bizzah Makhate Female Correctional Centre in Kroonstad. The commission explained that its study was based on the qualitative approach‚ as the focus was on people’s lived experiences within their original comfort spaces. The participants who were targeted for in-depth interviews included social workers‚ psychologists‚ psychiatrists‚ nurses‚ doctors‚ correctional centre managers and officials in the national department of correctional services health directorate. The team also conducted focus group discussions with wardens and female inmates separately at each of the centres studied.

It found that training and capacity building of centre officials was fragmented‚ with training prioritised only at one of the three centres‚ while the training needs of professionals in the other two appeared to be neglected.