Gym masturbator off the hook

A gym goer caught red handed pleasuring himself in public could be off the hook for now, with police confirming that the matter had not been reported.

Police spokesperson in the Western Cape Col Andre Traut told Sunday World that cops have not been roped into the matter at this stage.

"It hasn't been brought to the police as of yet. There is no case opened," said Traut.

On Thursday, the exercise enthusiast was filmed by a fellow gym member at the Stellenbosch Virgin Active as he masturbated a few metres away from other members.

The five-second clip of the the man, dressed in red gym gear and seated on an exercise mat as he vigorously pleasured himself, quickly went viral.

The man is seen with a towel covering his private parts as he gazes fixedly at his cellphone with his other hand in his shorts making frantic movements.

His hands fondle his private parts while a woman and another man continue with their exercises unaware of his actions just a few metres away from him.

After his indecent act was exposed the gym subsequently issued a statement on Friday and banned the man for life.