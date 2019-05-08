Queue time: Voters talk soccer, mental health and the environment

Voters lined up behind the stand of the Astroturf hockey field at Wits Education Campus in Parktown to cast their vote on a cold election-day morning in Johannesburg, with the Sentech Tower and the SABC headquarters partly covered by gloomy skies.

On the sports fields next to the voting station, some took inspiration from Liverpool’s Lazarus-like comeback against Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League semifinal on Tuesday evening as they kicked soccer balls around, while others jogged.

Among the voters, Kiara Charles, an occupational therapy student at Wits, told TimesLIVE that environmental issues are not getting enough airtime in SA and few political parties are focusing on it.

“I think it’s something really important - not only for our country, but I think it’s a very global thing. So it would be nice for this country to move in a more eco-friendly direction,” she said.