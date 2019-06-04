Desiree Ellis picks good from thrashing

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has explained how their spirited second half display in Sunday's 7-2 thrashing by Norway salvaged their confidence.

At half-time, Norway were already leading 5-0. Kholosa Biyane and Amanda Mthandi struck Banyana's consolation goals in the second half, but the Europeans put the match to bed by adding two later on.

"At the half-time, all the heads were down. We just tried to say what we need to improve on, what we need to do better . I think that's the most important thing coming back and having that spirit in the second half, that was also a morale booster at the end," said Ellis.

However, the Banyana coach did not hide they were still disappointed to be humiliated in what was their last friendly before the World Cup at Stade Moulonguet in Amiens, France.