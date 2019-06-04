Desiree Ellis picks good from thrashing
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has explained how their spirited second half display in Sunday's 7-2 thrashing by Norway salvaged their confidence.
At half-time, Norway were already leading 5-0. Kholosa Biyane and Amanda Mthandi struck Banyana's consolation goals in the second half, but the Europeans put the match to bed by adding two later on.
"At the half-time, all the heads were down. We just tried to say what we need to improve on, what we need to do better . I think that's the most important thing coming back and having that spirit in the second half, that was also a morale booster at the end," said Ellis.
However, the Banyana coach did not hide they were still disappointed to be humiliated in what was their last friendly before the World Cup at Stade Moulonguet in Amiens, France.
"Yes, we wanted to end our preparations on a win and it's really a black day for us. I do not think we can be happy about it," noted Ellis.
"We need to be critical of ourselves if we want to move forward . critical on what we could have done better. At least we have a couple of days to prepare still, but we really have to look at ourselves."
Ellis urged her troops to build on their improved second period performance against Norway. The defeat came five days before Banyana's World Cup opener against Spain. "We need to have that kind of spirit and performances going forward. Players really put their bodies on the line and really took the game by the scruff of the neck," said the mentor.
Germany and China are the other two nations pitted against debutants SA in Group B. Banyana and Spain face off on Saturday (6pm SA time).