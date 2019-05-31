Racist insults still hate speech even if they are spoken in indigenous languages

With President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of his cabinet, I was highly entertained by some of my colleagues reminding the South African public - ever so modestly! - how they'd predicted that the president would retain Pravin Gordhan and Tito Mboweni in their respective portfolios.

Unlike in America, eMzansi we can't just say: "I told ya! Thas right, niggas, I'm smarter than y'all."

Can you picture a person patting themselves on the back, shyly, behind closed doors? That's what local political commentators were behaving like this week.

Although I sometimes get mistaken for a political analyst - at which point my ego swells like a vetkoek made of self-raising flour - I actually don't play in that league. I simply watch and comment on everybody, including the political commentators themselves.

Commentators are supposed to be subtle, masters of obfuscation. Frankness is my middle name. It's taken me years to develop the confidence and chutzpah to say things as they are. Having been raised in a Christian family, bragging was frowned upon.