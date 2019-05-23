Adam Catzavelos to stand trial over race rant filmed on Greek beach

Businessman Adam Catzavelos, who catapulted to notoriety last August after a video of him using the k-word to celebrate the fact that there were no black people around him on a beach holiday went viral, is expected to appear in court next week.

Our sister publication TimesLIVE understands from legal sources that he will face a charge of crimen injuria in Randburg district court on Tuesday May 28.

The EFF in Gauteng had opened a case against him at the Bramley police station after the video surfaced.

The National Prosecuting Authority would say only that a warrant had been served, explaining that accused people could be named only after they had appeared in court.

The outrage over Catzavelos's comments led to his family’s business being dumped by major clients, including top-end restaurants, and he was fired from the business with immediate effect.

He went public to apologise for the damage his video had caused the country.