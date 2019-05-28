South Africa

Human Rights Commission drags Angelo Agrizzi to Equality Court for racism

By sowetan reporter - 28 May 2019 - 16:55
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi could find himself in hot water after a racism case was brought against him.
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi could find himself in hot water after a racism case was brought against him.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Equality Court will on Wednesday hear a racism and hate speech case against Angelo Agrizzi, the former chief operating officer of facilities management company Bosasa.

The case, initiated by the South African Human Rights Commission, will be heard at  the Randburg magistrate's court sitting as the Equality Court. It comes after Agrizzi's testimony delivered in January at the state capture commission of inquiry headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo in which Agrizzi admitted to using racial slurs.  

Agrizzi, whose testimony implicated a number of high-profile ANC politicians, including former president Jacob Zuma, admitted to the commission that he was a racist.

In a sound recording which was heard as evidence at the commission, Agrizzi could be heard using the K-word several times.

"This application by the commission follows Mr Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry in which he admitted to using racial slurs," said the Human Rights Commission in a media statement.

The case will sit in court 15 and is scheduled to start at 8:30.

SIU will look at possible further investigations into Bosasa after Agrizzi bombshells

SIU will look at possible further investigations into Bosasa’s contracts with the department of correctional services.
News
3 months ago

Jacob Zuma took R300k a month to do what Bosasa wanted: Angelo Agrizzi

Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how then-president Jacob Zuma allegedly accepted monthly payments of R300‚000 to do the company's bidding.
News
3 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
X