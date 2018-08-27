Family 'ripped apart' by k-word video

Explaining further‚ he said: “I grew up in a family where we look after each other and it’s very difficult for me to throw my brother under the bus. I love him …. For me to unequivocally say that he is a racist‚ I find it very difficult to say that; although I would say yes‚ there is racism within him.”

He said the furore had ripped the family apart. “My parents left yesterday to go overseas. My father and myself barely said goodbye to each other.”

He said the video was initially shared on a WhatsApp group.

He acknowledged that Adam‚ seven years his junior‚ had previously used the k-word.

“Have I heard my brother use this language before? Yes. The last time I heard my brother use this language‚ he went for a hike four months ago in the Drakensberg with two of his mates. They were attacked on top of the mountain. He said to me that boulders the size of my head were thrown at his tent while he was sleeping. He came down from that hike [and] the first time I saw him he did use this language.