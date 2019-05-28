Adam Catzavelos K-word hearing postponed

Businessman Adam Catzavelos cut a lonely figure ahead of his appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on charges of crimen injuria.

Catzavelos was thrust into infamy last August after a video of him using the k-word to celebrate the fact that there were no black people around him on a beach holiday went viral.

Speaking briefly to the Sowetan on Tuesday morning, Catzavelos said he did not wish to speak publicly about the incident until his matter was finalised.

Last year the EFF in Gauteng had opened a case against him at the Bramley police station after the video surfaced.

The National Prosecuting Authority would only confirm that a warrant had been served to Catzavelos, explaining that accused people could be named only after they had appeared in court.

The outrage over Catzavelos' comments led to his family’s business being dumped by major clients, including top-end restaurants, and he was fired from the business with immediate effect.