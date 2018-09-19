Convicted Durban fraudster and former local councillor Kessie Nair says he is prepared to go jail for his racist rant against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nair’s Facebook post and video has gone viral since he uploaded it on Tuesday.

In the video‚ Nair‚ who served six years in prison for corruption‚ calls for the president — who he refers to using the k-word — to be “charged for defrauding this nation‚ for oppressing this nation‚ for high treason‚ for being the source [of] all crime and violence and poor healthcare and poverty in this so-called true democracy.”

In a written post accompanying the video‚ Nair says: “Let me go down in history‚ becoming the first and last man to [call] the number one citizen‚ the state president” the k-word.

Nair goes on the say: “Achieved my goal‚ now I’m ready to die‚ for my intended message is public knowledge.

“Tuma mena [sic] [to] Westville Prison‚” added Nair.

Speaking to this publication on Wednesday‚ an unapologetic Nair‚ who also claimed he was once a member of the notorious 26s prison gang‚ said his post was prompted by his “concern” for the state of country.

Nair said he did not believe his rant would fuel tensions between black and Indian people‚ but would rather “diffuse” them.