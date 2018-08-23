Racism is punishable by law‚ SA government tells Adam Catzavalos‚ racists

The South African government said on Thursday it strongly condemns the racial comments articulated by Adam Catzavelos‚ in a video that went viral on social media.

"His racist comments cannot be justified and display one of the most despicable form of racism. Government urges law enforcement agencies to take action against Mr Catzavelos‚" said the official statement.

Acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) director-general Phumla Williams said: “His racial comments undermine the gains made towards social cohesion‚ nation building and strengthening our vibrant young democracy. It is an insult to human dignity and to the fight for freedom. South Africa is a democratic country that is governed by the Constitution and the rule of law applies and all who live within our borders should be promoting social cohesion and peaceful co-existence.”