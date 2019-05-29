K-word slur could cost Angelo Agrizzi R200K

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi might have to pay R200,000 in a settlement and undergo sensitivity training for using the k-word during a conversation that was recorded in his home.

Agrizzi appeared briefly in the equality court sitting in the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday where the SA Human Rights Commission laid a complaint of hate speech and discrimination against him.

This comes after Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry in which he admitted to using racial slurs.In the audio clip played at the inquiry, Agrizzi is heard using the k-word several times while laughing with those he was in conversation with.

The matter was postponed until June 27 to allow Agrizzi and the SAHRC to discuss the possibility of a settlement. During proceedings, advocate Daniel Witz told the court that they were yet to establish who recorded and disseminated the conversation of Agrizzi in which he used the k-word.

“Nobody knows from our side who disseminated and published it [the recording] and why it was done. It’s just a select portion of the recording,” he said. SAHRC provincial manager Buang Jones said they were hopeful that both parties would reach a monetary settlement.

“In our papers we have demanded for R200,000 and we are hopeful we’ll be able to come up with a creative way to deal with the matter,” he said. “We’ve asked the court to direct Mr Agrizzi to undergo a sensitivity programme and to issue an unconditional apology to all South Africans,” Jones said.