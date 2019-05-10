My mother is not perfect but I'll celebrate her goodness

It is Mothers' Day on Sunday.

The gifting and sweet messages around the date always excites fond memories about my own mother.

The lady is lovable and has managed to bond our family with tears, compulsory prayers and a sweet alto whisper voice about everything that hurts her.

She has however, been distinctly dubious and mildly scandalous over the odd decades of our precious relationship.

I was the breadwinner at home for quite a few years. I would give her my bank card on payday and watch her slip it into her bosom and see the pride in her face as she appreciated that her years of raising me had ensured that she lives a dignified life.

Then one day, she did not return the card. My only worry was her whereabouts, and especially her safety.