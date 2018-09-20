The class teacher of Nonhlanhla Ngubeni – one of the four children who died when their home in Alexandra‚ Johannesburg‚ burnt to ashes at the weekend – said on Wednesday the mothers of the children were good parents.

Three siblings‚ Amukelani Ngubeni‚ 2‚ Sandile Ngubeni‚ 4‚ and seven-year-old Nhlanhla died in the fire alongside their cousin‚ Mbali‚ who was five. They had been left alone and were locked indoors overnight as their mothers reportedly went out drinking.

“I have seen them [the mothers] do good for their children‚” teacher Fikile Mokhethi of the Emfundisweni Primary School told mourners at a memorial service held in honour of the children.

The mourners who filled the Thusong Youth Centre responded with applause.

“Things happen. We all make mistakes‚” said Mokhethi.

She said it “would be a sin to God” if she did not acknowledge that the two were good mothers.

“At the beginning of the year‚ you don’t know the parents‚ but there are some that you become accustomed to. Nonhlanhla’s mom brought her child to school each day. She would carry and bring all her children with her each morning.

“At 1pm each day‚ she was at my door to pick up her child. She also once came to apologise one day that Nonhlanhla had not done her homework. She said she had battled to understand what was needed with the homework‚” Mokhethi said‚ highlighting that she was an active parent.

“Mbali’s mom was the same. They were always together.”

Addressing the grandmother of the four deceased children‚ Mokhethi said: “I want you to know that they took care of their children. Their children were clean and tidy. Whatever has happened‚ I plead for their forgiveness. I know that wherever they are‚ they are hurting because they loved their children.”