Moms cultivate reading culture with kids online

Tapfumaneyi was also proud to have had Sindiwe Mamgoni, popularly known as the “Mother of Stories”. She did her first Johannesburg-based reading of a book she wrote in partnership with Stellenbosch University titled Skin We Are In. “I t’s important that we have events where they can meet the author, listen to the story and engage with the story in other ways. And those have been received very well.”

Starting Ethnikids as a business came with its fair share of difficulties, especially since none of the five women in the team are from a publishing background and they often felt like outsiders. “People were telling us, ‘black people a re n’t really interested in reading’ or ‘how can you just focus on protagonists of colour?’ There were a lot of limiting beliefs that we were able to overcome because we don’t know any different.” To house a book under Ethnikids is not difficult, but Tapfumaneyi says they take into consideration excellent grammar and beautiful illustrations.

Ethnikids will be celebrating Africa Day on May 26 with authors Nthabi Sibinda, who wrote Lula and Lebo, and Zanele Ndlovu, who wrote uMakhoyana .