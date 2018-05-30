Mothering a rollercoaster of conflicting emotions.

I am guilty of last minute birthday preparations, so I’d better go see about the cake

I sit here today to write this on the day that my daughter turns four.

The past four years have undoubtedly been the most anxious years of my life.

In fact, it is an anxiety that has lived within me from the pregnancy when, at 15 weeks, the doctor told me that we may have to abort – from that day on, my life would never be the same again

It was from that moment that my life’s obsession and mission would become keeping Lesedi alive.

Everything in my life since then has been, first and foremost, about her welfare.

A somewhat of a scramble most of the time, if I were to be completely honest with you.

This morning, as her transport “uncle” fetched her for school she had plenty of air in her lungs so I guess I have done well in that department. The scramble has paid off, or has it?