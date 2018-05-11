Yummy mummies of Instagram
Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday which means we get to give a big thank you to our biggest supporters in life. While the idea behind what mothers should be like has changed over the years, one thing has remained a constant, the unwavering love a mother has for her children. Here are some yummy mummy celebs that prove that you can still slay while taking care of your little rascals.
Samkelo Ndlovu
The new mom recently welcomed her bundle of joy, Zuri, and celebrated 3-months of motherhood yesterday. Known for her signature locks, Ndlovu gushed in a TimesLive article that she just could not stop staring at her precious baby. She has also taken to the gym to keep her toned figure. Talk about mommy fitness goals.
Ntando Duma
Young, fun and seemingly carefree, Duma is every glam mom goal. The yummy mummy even clapped back at trolls who dissed her bundle of joy, Sibahle Mzizi. Although she's only turning a year old in August, the tiny tot already has over 125 thousand followers on Instagram.
DJ Zinhle
This awesome pair, Zinhle and Kairo, have graced a magazine cover together and to make her even cooler, Kairo's dad is none other than AKA whom she has also shared the cover of Hype Magazine with. At just 3 years of age, Kairo has already garnered 160 thousand fans on her Instagram! DJ Zinhle on the other hand proves that you can balance work and home while being a glam mother to a tiny toddler.
Serena Williams
What's better than being a tennis champion at the Australian Open? Doing it while you've got a bun in the oven. Williams not only kept her fit physique throughout her pregnancy but she also survived a difficult post-delivery complication. She has since taken to HBO to share the chronicles of her personal and professional life in docu-series, Being Serena.
Pearl Thusi
When she's not wearing her crown as a master slayer on social media or getting ready for her next acting gig, the incomparable Thusi is mother to 11 year old Thando Mokeona. The fro queens can be seen slaying together on Thusi's Instagram.
Nandi Madida
We may know her as the talented singer and designer but Nandi is also mother to cutie Shaka. In March this year Shaka was everyone's envy when super mom Madida revealed she bought him "land" for his first birthday. We wonder what he'll get when he turns two...?
Beyoncé
Beyoncé has proven she is truly queen when it comes to being a yummy mummy. The singer performed at the MTV VMAs while pregnant with Blue Ivy Carter and at the 2017 Grammy Awards with her twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Blue (6), Rumi Carter and Sir (turning a year old on Mother's Day) were blessings to the actress who has shared that she suffered a number of miscarriages over the years.
Ciara
When the R&B singer showed us how loved up she was with rapper bae Future, we were all smitten. With a number of songs dedicated to their romance the pair also shared a beautiful baby boy, Future Zahir Wilburn. However, their relationship did not last but Ciara found love with football player Russel Wilson. No sooner had the pair tied the knot did they have their own baby daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson. While her music career has taken a backseat, the singer still slays every red carpet and photo shoot.