To all superwomen who mother the world, thank you

The successful formula has been repackaged and reworked for our maternal-needy consumption, because mothers have been and continue to be the backbone and essence from which we are able to mould ourselves. They have been the glue that put us back together when our siblings broke our favourite toy. They have fed us things we were sure were going to kill us, even though they told us it would make us stronger. Mothers also stayed up with us as we threw up the last bit of dignity one can muster while slumped on a lavatory floor.

Motherhood has, of course, changed over the years. No longer reduced to the confines of matronly perfection, mothers now come in an array of personalities and expressions, probably best encapsulated by the phrase MILF. (If you are not familiar with what a MILF is, welcome to 2018. Unfortunately, I am not in a position to explain it on this platform; Google it). While not yet a mother myself, I imagine the only thing that mothering boils down to is the unwavering love, and sacrifice, that these brave women have expressed for us, their offspring. To mom: I’m sorry for stealing your shirt the last time I was home.

And to the other millions of goddesses out there, have a splendid Mother’s Day this Sunday. We all know you deserve more than one day of recognition but... patriarchy