Moms should not only be pampered on Mother's Day
How nice for our mothers to be showered with messages of encouragement and praise songs, very good.
Sunday was Mother's Day, and the beautiful day was trending on social media platforms. People posted pictures of their mothers with inspiring messages while others shared the role their mothers played in their lives.
Indeed, mothers deserve to be celebrated on a daily basis - they play an important role in our lives.
I have also learnt that the majority of mothers in our country really care about their children, they want the best for them. Mothers will stop at nothing to ensure children have shelter and decent food. I hope new mothers and future mothers will take a leaf from the current good mothers, it could help to alleviate the issues of child neglect, abuse of children and child abduction.
Happy Mother's Month to all moms and mother figures who play the role of a mother in our lives. We love you.
Thebe Kgwetiane
Maandagshoek, Limpopo