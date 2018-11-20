An early Christmas gift for UFH's Mam' Nolitha
A video of a group of rugby players from the University of Fort Hare handing over a food parcel to an elderly woman who has cleaned up after them for the last year has gone viral on social media.
The young men said that they had decided to do something to show their gratitude to Mam' Nolitha Ncata‚ whom they say is like a mother and grandmother to them.
University of Fort Hare rugby players bought their cleaning lady some groceries. Oh no, I’m not crying at all😩🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fMUN80gt0K— Sunflower🌻 (@yolo_dana) November 16, 2018
"The idea came about because of the treatment she has given us and the relationship we have built with her. We thought of way we could do this and the food parcel was the best idea since it's December and families get together and food would really go a long way‚" said Zuko‚ speaking on behalf of his team mates.
"Mama is a very special person. She even cooks for us and the conversations we have with her are the kind we would have with our grandmothers or mothers‚" he added.
With the group being from all around the country‚ they all agreed that Mam' Nolitha made their residence which is on the Alice campus‚ feel like home away from home.
In order to make the surprise even more special for Mam' Nolitha‚ they decided to clean the residence themselves last Thursday.
When Mam' Nolitha arrived‚ she was shocked to find the place spic and span on Friday morning.
"She was so confused and she went outside not sure what was happening. We then went outside to call her and when she saw the gift‚ she was crying‚" Zuko said.
In the video‚ the group is seen ushering Mam' Nolitha into the residence in song where they are praising her as she looks on in shock.
They were practical in the things they bought which included rice‚ mealie meal‚ sugar‚ baked beans‚ veggies‚ oil‚ toilet paper‚ juice and eggs‚ among other items.
"I am over the moon. The boys did something I didn't expect at all‚" Mam' Nolitha said‚ describing it as her early Christmas present.
"I have lived peacefully with them but what they did was absolutely unexpected and absolutely beautiful‚" said the 65-year-old woman.
Mam' Nolitha said she had had a good year taking care of the boys.
"Boys are not the tidiest but I don't mind them. I have three of my own. These boys have also become like my own‚" she said.
Mam'Nolitha said it was not the first time that they had spoilt her.
"For Mother's Day‚ I got a cup of tea‚" she said.
Mam' Nolitha said other cleaners rejoiced with her.
"They said I deserve this after all the years I have worked here‚" she said.
She said she wished the students could also be repaid in kind for the goodness they have shown her.
"They love me so much and I love them too. These boys were certainly sent to me by God‚" she said.
Source: TMG Digital.