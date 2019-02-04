Zille's tax revolt cruel plan to exterminate those who don't vote 'properly', blacks

For as long as I have been working, I have been paying tax - although all the cumulative tax of a mere political analyst amounts to peanuts compared to that of Helen Zille.

Even for a near-poor soul like me, it is painful to see my tax money being squandered by scoundrels. That is why, like Zille, I want to see all the thugs exposed at the Zondo commission locked up.

If they are not jailed, Zille thinks we must embark on a tax revolt. She believes we can draw lessons from the Bambatha Rebellion; even from the e-tolls boycott of the vigilant people of Gauteng.

Zille and I hold hands only to the point where we both enjoy the dramatic visuals of the thieves being thrown into a dark dungeon.

When she proceeds to excavate archaeological material from some ancient models of tax revolt, I let her go alone. For I disagree with the idea of a tax revolt.

Why do Zille and I hold different views on the question of tax revolt? Is it because she is intelligent, and that I am stupid? Could our differences be accounted for by the fact that she is retiring after the elections this year, and therefore has a huge pension to protect from tax?