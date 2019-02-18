Without private sector SA will be a failed state, thanks to ANC

When a country is in a crisis, it is no time to tell lies. The sad truth is that the ANC has failed to govern the modern South African state. There are four areas of disastrous failures.

The first is national security. For international criminals seeking to make dirty money, SA is a nice playground.

That three Indian brothers (the Guptas) were able to infiltrate and literally take over our state shows that anything is possible under the ANC.

The evidence surfacing at the Zondo commission is further proof that the ANC has been on sale long before the Guptas captured South Africa.

Having a national defence force means absolutely nothing when foreign criminals can come in and out of a country to do as they wish. Even small states like Rwanda can enter SA to murder their political opponents in our best hotels.

As an ordinary South African, think of the unchecked food you buy from Pakistanis daily. Foreigners can poison our whole population without our so-called government knowing about it.

Is there anyone who thinks the ANC knows what is national security?

The second area of failure is health. Aaron Motsoaledi is a talented noisemaker. But the situation in our public hospitals is worsening while he continues to howl. Be honest: Do you think ANC fat cats go to township hospitals when they are sick?

A government that cannot run hospitals is not worth the name.