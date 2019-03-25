Third-worldisation of South Africa has long been in the making

When I first heard the word "load-shedding" in Uganda in 2005, I thought such a thing could only happen in a third-world African country.

Today, we can confirm that SA is indeed a typical third-world African country.

Only in a third-world country, or a failed state, do citizens accept to live in darkness the way we do these days.

In 1987, Nobel Laureate Chinua Achebe published his book, The Trouble with Nigeria, where he points out that if you want water in a failed state, you sink your own borehole. If you are sick, you buy your own medicine.

In SA today, citizens advice each other on radio stations on how best to generate their own electricity. Nigerians have been living like this for very many years. They laugh when they hear South Africans complain about it.

The third-worldisation of SA has long been in the making. It had been concealed by developments in the private sector.

The private sector has been constructing glitzy skyscrapers in places like Sandton. It has been building excellent private hospitals.

Parallel to modern developments in the private sector, the South African state has been collapsing. Politicians have been busy erecting a typical third-world kleptocratic culture, where the looting of public resources is the norm.

While the private sector was busy modernising its infrastructure, the ANC government has been pulling the whole South African state down.

Wealthy citizens did not realise this due to cushions in the private sector, but poor citizens have long been trapped in a third world.