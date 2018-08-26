Government's national gender-based violence and femicide summit postponed

The national gender-based violence and femicide summit announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa National Women’s Day has been postponed from August 31 to November 1-2.

“The Presidency has received and accepted requests to broaden attendance at the summit‚ to include amongst others traditional leadership‚ the artistic sector and other civil society groups‚” Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Sunday.

“Inevitably such an approach will foster greater inclusivity and forge a sense of common purpose in addressing the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide."

Ramaphosa announced the summit during his National Women’s Day address in Paarl in the Western Cape on August 9.