Not yet Uhuru as women take to tech to fight off abuse

Women have always organised against rampant physical and sexual abuse which is common in many cultures across the world.

One of the recent global protests is #MeToo, a movement founded a decade ago by Tarana Burk, a US advocate against sexual violence.

She was moved by an encounter with a girl at a youth camp who reported that her mother's boyfriend was abusing her.

A decade later, reporting of the hidden scourge of sexual violence exploded after Harvey Weinstein was exposed by the New York Times as a subject of multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

One of the actresses, Alyssa Milano, stumbled across #MeToo movement and encouraged women to retweet, achieving more than 500000 retweets in one night.

#MeToo protest is not the first of its kind. Not so long ago, in India in 2012, widespread protests erupted from ordinary women as a reaction to gang rape of a 23-year-old Jyoti Singh who was assaulted so brutally that her internal organs were injured. At the same time in Morocco, a 16-year-old Amina Filali committed suicide after having been forced to marry a man who raped her at gunpoint. A few years later, in 2016, women in Peru took to the streets under the banner of #NiUnaMenos (not one less).