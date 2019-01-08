Cleaning up mess of last nine years - Ramaphosa says ANC had lost its way under Zuma

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country's institutions, which are aimed at combating corruption, were weakened during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

Without mentioning Zuma by name, Ramaphosa referred to his predecessor's term as the period in which government and the ruling party started "losing our way".

Ramaphosa was addressing residents of Lower South Coast in southern KwaZulu-Natal, assuring them that his government would crack the whip on those who are found to be involved in corruption.

"We are now on the march to tackle corruption. Those that are corrupt among us are being rooted out and they are going to go exactly where they belong," said Ramaphosa.

Speaking to the community at Marburg secondary school yesterday, the president told residents that over the past decade, the country's institutions were weakened.

"In the past nine years, we started losing our way, corruption started settling in, we started weakening our institutions, or government processes started weakening.

"But fortunately, before we could go over the precipice we realised that we have to wake up and pull the country back," said Ramaphosa.