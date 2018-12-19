Shock over cold-blooded killing of KZN nurse during house robbery

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has expressed shock at the cold-blooded killing of a 46-year-old nurse at her home in Melmoth.

Three men allegedly shot Nothando Biyela at the weekend before making off with her vehicle, which police later found abandoned in Eshowe.

"You just know that something has gone terribly wrong in society when three men gang up against one woman, shoot her and take away a disposable, material possession such as a car," said Dhlomo.

"It becomes a shock to the system because nothing can ever be equated to the value of human life. It is even worse when we lose a health-care worker because these are people who’ve been sent by the Almighty God himself to preserve and save lives. So this is shocking and devastating."