Gauteng province is improving people's lives - premier

The ANC-led provincial government has a good story to tell as we approach the historic milestone of 25 years of our nascent democracy.

Since our ascendancy into power in 1994, we have been working hard to dismantle the heinous apartheid system geared towards building a country that truly belongs to all as envisaged in the Freedom Charter.

Our "good story to tell" is evidenced by the quality of life of our people, as a result of the progressive programmes being advanced by the ANC government to improve the lives of our people.

When the fifth administration took office in 2014, we adopted the 10-pillar programme for radical Transformation, Modernisation and Reindustrialisation (TMR).

Several ground-breaking reforms and initiatives were introduced as part of TMR to improve the quality of life of Gauteng residents.

According to the 2017/18 Gauteng City Region Observatory Quality of Life Survey, access to basic services is much higher and more inclusive than it was in 1994.

Formal dwelling is at 81%; piped water at 91%; electricity at 92%; sanitation at 91% and refuse removal at 83%. These basic services were ranging between 50% and 65% in 1994.

Since 1994, Gauteng government has built 1.2-million government-subsidised houses, providing more than 3-million people with decent shelter. The survey shows that home-ownership among poor people is very high due to the impact of our human settlement programme.