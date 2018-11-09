Ailing former MEC admitted to Charlotte Maxeke after Bara snub
Former Gauteng transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu has been admitted to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
This was confirmed by his wife Nonqaba on Friday, saying her husband had to be admitted as his condition had deteriorated.
“Yesterday, upapa [hubby] was visited by [Gauteng] premier [David Makhura]. He was there to see how upapa is doing. The [Gauteng health] MEC [Gwen Ramokgopa] also joined us. After spending time with him we agreed that upapa should be taken to hospital because his condition was not good,” said Nonqaba.
His condition has since stabilised since his admission on Thursday evening. Sowetan reported on Wednesday that Mosunkutu was refused treatment at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital the previous day. Nonqaba, 64, said her 69-year-old husband was refused treatment by a physiotherapist.
She said they were already in the consultation room when the physiotherapist refused to assist them and "rudely" told them to go to South Rand Hospital because it was closer to their home in Kibler Park, south of Johannesburg. Nonqaba lodged a formal complaint with the hospital CEO Dr Richard Lebethe.
Lebethe visited Mosunkutu and was able to secure an appointment for him. However, Nonqaba decided that she would not take her husband to the Soweto hospital for physiotherapy as she did not believe he would get fair treatment.
The former MEC suffered a stroke in July and was admitted at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. After he was discharged, he was referred to Baragwanath for follow-up treatments, including physiotherapy.