Ailing former MEC admitted to Charlotte Maxeke after Bara snub

His condition has since stabilised since his admission on Thursday evening. Sowetan reported on Wednesday that Mosunkutu was refused treatment at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital the previous day. Nonqaba, 64, said her 69-year-old husband was refused treatment by a physiotherapist.

She said they were already in the consultation room when the physiotherapist refused to assist them and "rudely" told them to go to South Rand Hospital because it was closer to their home in Kibler Park, south of Johannesburg. Nonqaba lodged a formal complaint with the hospital CEO Dr Richard Lebethe.

Lebethe visited Mosunkutu and was able to secure an appointment for him. However, Nonqaba decided that she would not take her husband to the Soweto hospital for physiotherapy as she did not believe he would get fair treatment.

The former MEC suffered a stroke in July and was admitted at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. After he was discharged, he was referred to Baragwanath for follow-up treatments, including physiotherapy.