Gauteng mostly on track with services, except for Emfuleni

According to the quality of life survey results for 2017/18, the Gauteng government is keeping pace with the increases in demand for service connection.

This was heard during the launch of the quality of life survey results which is currently underway at the University of Johannesburg.

This survey takes place every two years and provides up-to-date insights into the quality of life of Gauteng residents.

It covers levels of access to a wide range of public services, socio-economic circumstances, levels of satisfaction with services and other characteristics.

The results will be officially launched by Gauteng premier David Makhura and Gauteng City-Region Observatory (GCRO) executive director Dr Rob Moore.

Speaking about the release of the survey’s findings, Moore said the economic conditions were clearly very challenging at the moment with the GDP per capita lower than it was 10 years ago and unemployment nearing 30%.

However, the survey shows steady improvement in overall quality of life over time.

“It is also clear that satisfaction with government has improved since the last time the survey was run in 2015/16, particularly with provincial government. Some 44% of residents are satisfied with provincial government compared to 39% in the 2015/16 survey. Despite continued high levels of population and household growth in Gauteng, the quality of life survey shows that levels of access to services have remained stable,” Moore said.