'Service delivery in Tshwane poor'

GCRO executive director Rob Moore said 44% of residents were satisfied with the provincial government compared to 39% in the 2015/2016 survey. "Despite continued high levels of population and household growth in Gauteng, the survey shows that levels of access to services have remained stable.

"Access to piped water to homes and yards has remained above 90% over the decade that the survey has been conducted," Moore said.

Major cities like Ekurhuleni are doing well, while Emfuleni has seen significant declines in refuse collection.

"Ekurhuleni is outperforming other metros on most service measures. However, the province as a whole has seen big declines in residents' satisfaction with cost of services and billing in Johannesburg and Tshwane," Moore said.

The quality of life remains lowest for African respondents and is not catching up.

Access to basic services remains high but there are challenges with refuse removal and reliable provision of water.