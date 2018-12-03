Here’s what you need to know about Google Impact Challenge’s top four winners

Google South Africa recently announced the winners of the Google Impact Challenge, a first for SA. The competition sought to award economic opportunities as part of Google Africa’s growth initiative.

The initiative support nonprofit organisations and social enterprises to scale their respective social impact by awarding them funding as well as technical support.

Each of the four winners, announced on Wednesday, was awarded $250 000 (R3.4m). Rounding off the top four was MeMeZA, a public security system that won the people’s choice. The other three winners were selected through the judges' criteria that evaluated the community impact, innovativeness, reach and feasibility.

Judges included TV personality Maps Maponyane, activist and singer Simphiwe Dana, and entrepreneur and philanthropist Basetsana Kumalo.

Here is all you need to know about the winners: