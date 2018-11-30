Gauteng premier David Makhura said attempts by the Electronic Toll Collection company to suggest that stopping e-tolls would have a negative impact on the economy were “blackmail”.

In his fifth political report to the provincial legislature‚ Makhura said Gauteng residents “do not like” the e-tolling system.

“It is for this reason that we have now referred this matter to the President‚ for a final determination on alternative options of settling the debt. I am confident that a solution will be found. Once the debt is settled‚ we will be able to maintain our roads without the e-toll system‚” said Makhura.