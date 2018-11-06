Gauteng expands as it gains new territory

Ekangala is now a territory of Gauteng after the area was relocated from Mpumalanga province.

The land had previously been part of the KwaNdebele homeland before it was transferred to Mpumalanga years ago.

“Due to the complexity of the area all assets were then transferred from Mpumalanga, including the land. That process was finally concluded in April 2018," Gauteng premier’s office said in a statement yesterday.

"During this time, the Gauteng province could not use any of the land until a transfer process was undertaken and finalised,”.

An agreement between signed between Gauteng premier David Makhura and the then premier of Mpumalanga David Mabuza agreed that 21 portions of land would be allocated to Gauteng. Of the 21 portions only 18 of those has been transferred from Mpumalanga.

Makhura said in a statement: “Today was a great day. For a long time, it has been difficult for Gauteng provincial government [as we] couldn't undertake any significant development in Ekangala because the land was under Mpumalanga province. We will now be able to do both rapid land release and the development of a mega human settlement, including rectification of incomplete and damaged houses.

“In 2017, the documents were lodged through the office of the state attorney at the deeds office to ensure that the names on the title deeds reflected the GautengProvince.”

The Gauteng government received the title deeds in May this year.​